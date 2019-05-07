Met Gala: Kris Jenner Goes Platinum Blond, and It Was All Kylie Jenner’s Idea

Kris Jenner ditched her signature short, dark locks in favor of a platinum long bob for the 2019 Met Gala, and it was all Kylie Jenner‘s idea!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians “momager,” 63, attended the annual fashion event with her take on the theme of “Camp” — a navy Tommy Hilfiger jumpsuit with a ruffled white duster featuring angular shoulder pads that take this look to the next level.

When asked by Entertainment Tonight about changing up her hair for the event, Jenner revealed it was 21-year-old daughter Kylie’s idea.

“It was last minute craziness,” she admitted of getting the ‘do together.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder has regularly rocked a short platinum wig, but her mom reassured the reporter the hair she was rocking during Monday’s gala was her own. That doesn’t mean Kris doesn’t respect the legacy her youngest has built, especially when it came to being named the youngest “self-made billionaire” by Forbes earlier this year.

“I mean, listen, my girls, you can say that certain things have been handed to them, but it takes a lot of work to do what they’re doing,” she told CBS Sunday Morning this week in response to the backlash Kylie received, adding that while Kylie might have a larger platform from which to make her fortune, “the money she’s made is her own.”

“She put her own blood, sweat and tears into it. It was her idea. It was amazing what she did,” she added, saying Kylie even influenced the rest of the family. “She showed the rest of us how to do it.”

Kylie also has been a vocal defender of the title, telling PAPER Magazine, “I had such a huge platform, I had so many followers already and I had so many people watching me,” adding that “the self-made thing is true.”

“My parents told me I needed to make my own money, it’s time to learn how to save and spend your own money, stuff like that,” she added. “What I’m trying to say is I did have a platform, but none of my money is inherited.”

