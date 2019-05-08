Kim Kardashian’s Blue After Party Outfit Beautifully Channeled Cher

Kim Kardashian’s bright blue Met Gala after party outfit beautifully channeled Cher’s classic style.

Following the big event, Kardashian and her husband Kanye West made a post-gala appearance and a separate event.

When she stepped out of the car, the beauty mogul revealed that she had slipped into a a new outfit with a gorgeous wig akin to something that could have come right out of the iconic singer’s closet.

The theme for this years’ Met Gala was “Camp,” and one Twitter user called Kardashian’s after party look, “Undeniably camp.”

“Her look was full-on ’70s Cher!” PopSugar noted.

For the Met Gala itself, Kardashian wore an almost-nude, skintight outfit with shimmering crystals attached.

“OK Kim Kardashian is an absolute STUNNER. Her body is to die for. Yes honey,” tweeted radio host Melissa Eannuzzo.

Mugler Drip💧

Straight out of the ocean @ManfredTMugler .

His first design in 20 years Manfred Thierry Mugler for Kim Kardashian West / MET BALL 2019 with Mugler Fashion House. @Mugler pic.twitter.com/ZhE5t26YBj — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 7, 2019

“Kim Kardashian West is THAT f—ing b— and I don’t care what anybody says otherwise,” someone else exclaimed.

“I do really think Kim Kardashian’s ‘wet look’ Mugler is clever,” Fashionista deputy editor Tyler McCall said of the outfit.

I love @KimKardashian’s look the more I look at it. The crystal’s are suppose to be drops of water falling off of her body. A full wet body. #METGala pic.twitter.com/jyGzkcRUMy — Tony Stark (@FashionsWarrior) May 7, 2019

Ahead of the big event, Kardashian shared some throwback photos of past Met Gala’s she has attended.

She revealed that the first time she went was in 2013, and she was West’s guest and did not know anyone. She was also pregnant at the time with her and West’s oldest child North.

Year 1- 2013 Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy. I was Kanye’s plus one & so nervous! I didn’t know anyone & I’m sure no one wanted me there lol. I did my own lipstick & the color is so off. I went home & cried after of insecurity but this is one of my fave looks now. pic.twitter.com/M1so9DVEn4 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 6, 2019

The following year she was issued her own invite, and wore a blue Lanvin dress.

In 2015, she attended for the third year, and was again pregnant, this time with the couple’s second child, Saint. She has returned to the Met Gala every year since.