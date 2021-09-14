Met Gala: Frank Ocean’s Robot Baby Is Creeping Everyone Out

The 2021 Met Gala theme was meant to celebrate American fashion, but rapper Frank Ocean decided to celebrate Shrek — the first movie to win the Oscar for Best Animated Feature, at least that’s the way it looked when he brought a green robot baby to the red carpet. Many on social media could not stop joking about the strange accessory’s resemblance to Shrek’s offspring. The fully animated robot also matched the “Cayendo” singer’s green hair.

Ocean’s appearance on the Met Gala red carpet came just a few days after his luxury fashion brand Homer confirmed a collaboration with Prada, reports GQ. The line includes a new twist on Prada’s anorak, backpack, and belt bag, with each item in four pastel colors. Ocean previously wore a black Prada anorak and pants at the Met Gala in 2019.

In a recent interview with The Financial Times, Ocean explained where he came up with the name Homer. “Mostly because it’s five letters and the dotcom was available,” he told the outlet. “But also because Homer is considered the father of history and history is meant to endure – the same as diamonds and gold – and I know Homer used papyrus, but I’ve always liked the idea of carving history into stone.”

Ocean is a two-time Grammy winner, picking up awards for Best Urban Contemporary Album for his debut solo album Channel Orange (2012) and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for “No Church in the Wild” with Kanye West and Jay-Z. His most recent album is the critically acclaimed Blonde, which he released independently in 2016, the day after Def Jam released his visual album Endless.

This year’s Met Gala theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” to celebrate the new exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Anna Wintour Costume Center. The exhibit opens on Sept. 18, but there is no word if green robot babies will be walking around. Scroll on for a look at the reaction to Ocean’s unique red carpet accessory.







‘Awfully nice of Shrek’

“Awfully nice of Shrek to let his kid go to the met gala with Frank Ocean,” one person wrote.

‘Should’ve made more music’

“Frank Ocean is everywhere BUT in the studio. Should’ve made more music and he’s here with Shrek’s baby; man wtf,” one fan wrote.

‘Congrats to… the happy new parents’

“Congrats to Frank Ocean and Shrek, the happy new parents,” one person wrote.

‘Babysitting’

One observer joked that Ocean is “babysitting” Shrek’s children.

‘Is the doll physically controlling him?’

“IDK what to say about this honestly. like is the doll psychically controlling him? genuinely asking,” one fan wrote.

‘Broke my Internet’

“Frank Ocean and his alien baby literally broke my internet,” one person wrote.