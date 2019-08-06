Kim Kardashian Calls Prepping for Met Gala as ‘Nerve-Wracking’ as Wedding to Kanye West

Kim Kardashian attended the Met Gala this year wearing a figure-hugging Thierry Mugler dress designed to make the reality star look as if she had just stepped out of the water, with the nude silicone number sporting glistening diamonds meant to resemble drops of water.

Kardashian styled her look with clear heels, wet-look hair and minimal jewelry, but her most talked-about accessory was a corset by famed corset maker Mr. Pearl that required the KKW Beauty founder to take special breathing lessons from Mr. Pearl himself to wear the restricting creation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a new clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kardashian dished on her pre-Met Gala nerves, sharing that she was just as nervous for the event as she was for her 2014 wedding to husband Kanye West.

“This is probably just as nerve-wracking as my wedding,” she said. “I don’t know why I get so nervous for the Met. Maybe even more so. Just because there’s pictures from every single angle.”

“I don’t know why I have such anxiety for the Met,” she added in a confessional interview. “I feel this sense of pressure, responsibility.”

Kardashian also discussed the fact that Mugler had created the dress for her after not designing for 20 years and the weight she felt as a result of that honor.

“I feel like I’ve always had this deep connection to Mugler,” she said. “Honestly, it’s such a full-circle dream come true, but it’s a huge responsibility for me because he, I’m sure, after not designing for 20 years, wants it to be something magical and special and new, and you just want it to be perfect.”

The clip also offered a glimpse of Kardashian getting into the dress, with the mom of four noting, “I still gotta lift my butt up.”

“I have anxiety with how tight this is,” she added. “I can’t breathe.”

Before she left, she asked her team to say a final prayer together, which went as follows:

“Dear God, please help Kim to breathe and be calm and to look her absolute most gorgeous she’s ever looked in her entire life this evening … [that] she can breathe and she will hold her piss in, Amen.”

While en route to the event, Kardashian reflected on her very first Met Gala in 2013, noting that she was her husband’s plus one at that gala and hadn’t yet been invited on her own.

“Nobody really wanted me there,” she said.

Kardashian was soon invited on her own merit and this year even scored a Vogue cover in May, the same month as the gala.

“Year seven, cover girl,” she declared. “We officially made it.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur/MG19