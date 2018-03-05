‘Melrose Place’ Star’s Accuser Claims Sexual Encounter Was Filmed

The man accusing Melrose Place star Jamie Luner of sexual misconduct claims that the encounter they had was filmed.

Anthony Oliver, the 36-year-old man who filed a police report with the Los Angeles Police Department against Luner in February, told Page Six that in 1988, when he was just 16 years old, he and his older brother, who knew Luner’s makeup artist, went to a party at the then 26-year-old’s Studio City, California home. Once there, Oliver says, Luner offered him alcohol and methamphetamine, which he accepted, before they went into a room with a third person.

“I was not in the right state of mind,” Oliver said.

He alleges that once in the room, both Luner and the third individual performed “sexual acts” on him and Luner had “actual sex” with him. He also claims that the third person, who has not been identified, filmed and photographed the entire encounter.

News of the police report first surfaced on Feb. 26, claiming that Luner may be facing a charge of oral copulation with a minor after law enforcement sources said that a police report was filed with the LAPD by a 36-year-old male who alleged that Luner had performed oral sex on him in 1998 when he was 16. Luner would have been 26 at the time and at the height of her career.

Oral copulation with a minor child can be charged as a felony or a misdemeanor under California state law, the charge depending on whether the victim was over or under the age of 16 and depending on whether the victim was incapacitated and forced into the act at the time of the incident.

A misdemeanor charge carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison, while a felony charge carries a maximum of 10 years in prison.

A spokesperson with the LAPD later stated that the Robbery Homicide Division, the division that handles all celebrity and high profile cases, has not opened an investigation into Luner.

Oliver says that he has come forward now, 20 years after the encounter occurred, because “We need to find the other people out there. It’s an important time.”

Oliver said that he is continuing to meet with the LAPD, adding that he’ll be meeting with a prosecutor this week.