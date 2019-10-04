Melanie Griffith Shares Epic Photo of 3 Generations, and Fans Are Loving It

Melanie Griffith recently took to Instagram to share an epic photo of the three generations in her family, and fans of the actress are loving it. In the photo, Griffith is posing with her daughter, Dakota Johnson, and her mother, Tippi Hedren. All three woman are critically acclaimed actresses from various eras of cinema, and fans are gushing over seeing them all together.

“Beauty, brains, class, breeding, and incredible talent! All in one frame,” a fan commented. “Three generations of stunning, gracious, talented and caring women. The world needs more of this,” another person offered.

“Wishing Dakota a very happy birthday .. have a blessed life with loads of love, happiness success and god gives to everything your heart desires,”someone else said.

“Inheritance is not only a genealogical tree, inheritance is what you have learned from your blood, how to love sincerely, how you value yourself by nature,” another user wrote. “The generation of stronger women I know.”

Griffith has been sharing a lot of great family photo, with the Working Girl actress recently posting one of her son Alexander Bauer, and stepson, Jesse Johnson.

In the post caption, Griffith wrote, “Happy National Sons Day to my two kind, generous, smart, loving sons. You both have my heart.”

Her followers soon began commenting on the photo, with one stating, “What a great family you have! I just watched Working Girl again for the 100’s time!! Wish you were still acting.”

“I met both these boys, along with Dakota, back in 1994 when you brought them all to Six Flags in NJ!!! So much fun going on rides with them! I also met my husband that day,” someone else commented.

In another recent post, Griffith shared a throwback photo of her two daughters: Dakota Johnson (whom she shares with ex-husband, Don Johnson) and Stella Banderas (whom she shares with ex, Antonio Banderas).

In the caption, Griffith wrote, “On National Daughters Day I honor my two beauties Dakota and Stella!! [Flashback Friday] I love my girls so so so much.”

Her fans also commented on this photo extensively, with one writing, “I see love in this photo. [Melanie Griffith,] you have most precious daughters. Thank you for bringing [Dakota Johnson] into this world and I love her so so much. God bless your family.”

