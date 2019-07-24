Melanie Griffith, 61, Shares Nude Throwback Playboy Photo

Melanie Griffith threw it back to her Playboy days this week before the nude photo was deleted by Instagram. The 61-year-old’s photo hung around the social media platform long enough to catch the eye of a more than a few fans before it was removed.

“Playboy photo from October 1976. Just cuz…” she captioned the snapshot originally taken for the magazine in 1976 by renowned photographer Violet Grey. At the time, Griffith was 18 years old.

In the photo, a younger Griffiths posed from the side, completely in the nude and revealing a small tattoo on her backside.

Fans immediately took to the comments section to leave countless fire emojis and stunned reactions, as well as praise the actress for her physique. Even others admitted they thought the photo might be one of her daughter Dakota Johnson, who famously starred in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise.

Some also joked that the photo, which showed her nipples, would eventually be taken down by the social media platform.

“Here before this gets deleted by someone triggered by nipples,” one Instagram user quipped.

At the time of the 1976 photo shoot, Griffith was already famous for her role opposite Gene Hackman in Arthur Penn’s film noir Night Moves. She was also dating Don Johnson at the time of the shoot; in fact, she reportedly and controversially began dating Johnson, nine years her senior, when she was 14, and moved in with him when she was 15. When she turned 18, they got engaged and married before filing for divorce six months later.

Ten years later, they wed again, this time welcoming daughter Dakota.

Griffith often takes to social media to prove that age is just number. While on vacation earlier this month in Spain, Griffith showed off her still stunning physique in a black bikini. The photos earned many compliments across the board on Instagram.

“60 is the new 40!” one fan wrote. “Melanie, you look amazing in a bikini!” another said.

“Still got it,” another one summed up nicely.