Chase Chrisley Shares Throwback Photo of Dad Todd While He's in Prison

Chase Chrisley has shared a sweet throwback photo of his dad Todd Chrisley, who is currently in prison. PEOPLE reports that Chase took to his Instagram Stories to post an old picture of him and one of his sisters hanging out with their dad. In a caption on the post, Chase wrote, "Missin ya pops."

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Todd, 53, and his wife Julie, 49, reported to prison to serve their respective sentences. According to TMZ, Todd reported to FPC Pensacola in Florida, a minimum security prison camp, while Julie is being held at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Both had filed appeals for their sentences but were denied. In November, the couple was sentenced to serve prison time after their bank fraud and tax evasion convictions.

Todd was sentenced to 12 years behind bars while Julie will serve seven years. Both will also be expected to serve 16 months of probation. Notably, in addition to the aforementioned charges, prosecutors also accused Julie of attempting to rent a California home with fake bank statements and a false credit report.

Back in January, Chase's sister Savannah opened up in an episode of her Unlocked podcast about what she and her siblings have been doing in the wake of their parent's imprisonment. "So for those of you that are familiar with my family and have followed our lives and have also followed my podcast, you know that last week was an extremely difficult week for my family as a whole and for each of us individually," she said.

"We kind of had to say goodbye to my parents for a little bit of time, for the foreseeable future. And that was really, really, really tough," Savannah went on to add. Notably, she went on to reveal that the majority of the new episode was filmed prior to her parents reporting to prison, as she has not "filmed a podcast since" the new one was recorded on Jan. 12, her mother's birthday. "The podcast that is going to be airing today that you're watching was filmed prior to my life falling apart, so it may seem happy-go-lucky," she clarified. "I think it's because there was a lot of hope that was had and I wasn't faced with the reality of the situation."