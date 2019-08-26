Melania Trump Gives Priceless Look After Husband Donald Comments She’s a Big Fan of French Wine During G7 Summit

Donald Trump and Melania Trump are currently in France as part of the G7 Summit, with the President and French President Emmanuel Macron speaking during a conference in Biarritz, France on Monday.

“Could you confirm that there has been an agreement you and France on taxing digital firms?” one moderator asked. Avoiding the question, Trump responded, “I can confirm that the first lady loved your French wine, OK. She loved your French wine, so thank you very much.”

Macron laughed, while the camera panned to Melania, who appeared to be confused and less than pleased by the comment.

Mr. Trump wouldn’t answer directly when asked if he there was an agreement to scale back threat to tax French wine after first lady Melania Trump was seen sipping on the wine. https://t.co/eKRoEkpRRj pic.twitter.com/upweP2Sb8I — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 26, 2019

The moderator was asking whether the United States and France had reached an agreement on sanctions on French wines, with the President having previously considered placing tariffs on French wines after France imposed a tax on American technology companies.

“We’ve done a lot a work on the bilateral basis, we have a deal to overcome the difficulties between us,” Macron told reporters at the summit, via the Daily Mail.

During the Trumps’ trip to France, Melania attended a wine tasting in Biarritz on Sunday along with other First Ladies who attended the summit, including Macron’s wife, Brigitte Macron, Akie Abe, wife of Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Jenny Morrison, the wife of Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Malgorzata Tusk, wife of European Council President Donald Tusk and Cecilia Morel, the First Lady of Chile. The women also enjoyed lunch and traditional performances in the Basque region of the country.

The Daily Mail shares that the first ladies visited the Villa Arnaga, built by French playwright Edmond Rostand, took in a traditional Basque dance performance in the villa’s garden, attended a traditional song performance in Saint-Etienne church and took a trip to see the region’s famous dried red peppers. They also walked through the village and stopped in shops and bakeries, enjoying a wine tasting led by a wine expert.

The Trumps left France for Washington, D.C. on Monday afternoon.

