Mel Gibson Spotted Saluting Donald Trump During UFC Match

Mel Gibson was spotted saluting Donald Trump at UFC 264 on Saturday night. Those two were just a few of the celebrities who attended the event which featured Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier, and when Trump went to his seat, Gibson saluted the former president. One person on TikTok was able to spot Gibson in the crowd, and the video was then posted to Twitter. This led to some interesting responses from social media users.

"So you have a guy who never served and who's family moved to Australia to avoid the Vietnam draft salute a guy who made up injuries in order not serve during the same war...yeah that makes sense," one person Tweeted.

Yup it’s Mel Gibson pic.twitter.com/0ELAtdiSbq — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 12, 2021

Another person wrote: "Mel Gibs always been on the good side. He’s seen and talked about the evil that goes on in Holly. He’s been keeping his distance from the psychos." Gibson is not known for being a Trump supporter but can be outspoken when it comes to politics.

"Who the hell cares what I think? I'm not an expert—what am I qualified to talk about?" Gibson told host Laura Ingraham on The Ingraham Angle in December 2020, per Newsweek. "It's alright. It allows you a sense of anonymity so that in your performance you can come out and just be anything; you're not already carrying a lot of baggage. It's partially intentional. "I am politically incorrect, that's true," Gibson continued. "Political correctness to me is just intellectual terrorism. I find that really scary, and I won't be intimidated into changing my mind. Everyone isn't going to love you all the time."

It's not known if Trump noticed Gibson's salute or if the two had any interaction during or after UFC 264. But the event itself had its share of fireworks as McGregor broke his leg in the first round of his fight, which resulted in a loss. Once he got out of surgery, McGregor sent a message to Poirier.

Dustin, you can celebrate that illegitimate win all you want, but you done nothing in there," McGregor stated in a video posted to social media. "That second round would have shown all, and onwards and upwards we go, team. We dust ourselves off, we build ourselves back and we come back better than ever. Let’s go team.”