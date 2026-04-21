Alan Osmond, Oldest Member of The Osmonds, Dead at 76

Alan Osmond, the eldest member of The Osmonds, died on Monday. He was 76.

A spokesperson for the Osmond family confirmed his passing to local CBS affiliate KUTV, revealing that Alan had died around 8:30 p.m., with his wife, Suzanne Pinegar Osmond, and their eight sons by his side.

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Musician and guitarist Alan Osmond performs live on stage with American family pop group The Osmonds on the British leg of their European tour, October 1973. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)

Alan was one of the founding members of The Osmonds, teaming up with brothers Wayne, Merrill, Jay and later Donny to form the famous 1970s band best known for hits like “One Bad Apple” and “Double Lovin.’” Alan, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis 40 years ago, had subsequently retired from performing.

Following Alan’s death, Merrill took to Facebook to pay tribute to his brother, beginning, “My dear friends, Two days before my brother, Alan, passed, I was blessed to sit quietly with him. We talked as brothers do, heart to heart.”

“He was struggling, but when I shared a joke or two, he found the strength to chuckle… and then he smiled. In a tender moment I will never forget, he leaned close and whispered something into my ear. He said, ‘Merrill, you and I worked side by side,’” Merrill, 72, continued. “’We created, we produced, we directed… we gave our hearts to The Plan with Wayne. Please… do something with it. Let people know what we were trying to say.’ I want you to know, his request will be honored.”

The musician continued, “My brother has now stepped into the presence of our Father in Heaven with honor and peace. His life was not measured in years, but in love, sacrifice, and purpose.”

American singing group the Osmonds at the Churchill Hotel in London, 29th October 1972. From left to right, they are brothers Wayne, Jay, Donny, Merrill and Alan. (Photo by Len Trievnor/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Praising Alan’s “creativity, his vision, and his deep understanding of the Savior’s teachings” as a part of his brother’s innermost self, Merrill went on, “He lived it. He felt it. He shared it. He wanted me to tell you how much he loved you, and I believe that with all my heart. He gave everything he had to the Lord, to his family, and to all of you. He truly was a missionary. He truly was a saint.”

“And I need you to know this… he has not left me. I have felt him. I have felt his quiet encouragement telling me to keep going… to keep building faith… to keep sharing light. His testimony is not gone, it lives on, and it will continue to be felt far beyond this life,” he wrote, asking fans not to let their “hearts be heavy” or to “weep for him.”

“Rejoice, knowing that your brother, your friend, your hero is no longer in pain. He is free. He is whole. He is home,” he wrote, concluding, “Before he passed, I whispered one request to him. I asked him, when he gets there… please give my son Troy a big hug for me. He looked at me and promised he would. And somehow… I believe that promise has already been kept.”

Alan is survived by his wife of 51 years, Suzanne, as well as their sons — Michael, Nathan, Doug, David, Scott, Jon, Alex, and Tyler — 30 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.