Mel B Under Investigation for Allegedly Hitting Model Backstage

Mel B is reportedly under criminal investigation after allegedly hitting a male model twice after a fashion show on Sunday night, TMZ reports.

The news outlet reports that Dujuan Thomas filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday claiming that the America’s Got Talent judge hit him in the chest following the hotel fashion show.

Thomas claims that he ran into Mel B backstage and asked for a photo with her. She obliged, but when Thomas didn’t like the photo and asked for another, she allegedly hit him in the chest with her right hand.

Later, he reportedly ran into the former Spice Girl again in the same hotel, where she allegedly recognized him and hit him again in the chest.

Photos obtained by TMZ show Dujuan on the runway with Mel B sitting in the audience. Another photo shows the two posing together. In a video obtained by the news outlet, Dujuan walks behind and records Mel B as she talks with friends. She turns around and the video stops before she allegedly hit him for the second time.

The case is reportedly under investigation and will eventually reach the Los Angeles City Attorney, who will ultimately decide if it wants to prosecute, according to TMZ.

Mel B is currently in the midst of an ugly custody battle with ex-husband Stephen Belafonte over their 7-year-old daughter Madison after finalizing their divorce in December. Brown and Belafonte share physical custody of Madison on a court-appointed schedule, but the parents are reportedly asking a judge to rule on how video chatting factors into the arrangement.

Mel B claims that Belafonte prevents her from seeing their daughter while she is in his care, after she unsuccessfully tried to contact her through FaceTime and other video chat applications.

The singer has accused Belafonte of physical, sexual and emotional abuse over the years, and claimed in her recent filing that he is “doing this in an attempt to either alienate Madison from me and get her to believe that I am not thinking or caring about her.”

Meanwhile, Mel B is reportedly still getting treatment for post-traumatic tress disorder, alcoholism and sex addiction. She was open about the process last month when she first sought help.

“I have recently been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder,” Brown wrote in a statement published by The Sun. “The past six months have been incredibly difficult for me. I’ve been working with a writer on my book, Brutally Honest, and it has been unbelievably traumatic reliving an emotionally abusive relationship and confronting so many massive issues in my life. I am being very honest about drinking to numb my pain but that is just a way a lot of people mask what is really going on.”

“I am still struggling but if I can shine a light on the issue of pain, PTSD and the things men and women do to mask it, I will do,” she said. “I am speaking about this because this is a huge issue for so many people.”