Mel B Requests Judge Seal Court Files to Prevent Sex Tape From Leaking

Mel B has taken measures to ensure that her sex tapes with ex-husband Stephen Belafonte are never made public.

The America’s Got Talent judge, whose real name is Melanie Brown, requested that her divorce and domestic violence cases be sealed, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

Belafonte plans to enter 54 videos into the court record for the proceedings, which includes at least one with “sexually explicit” images of the couple.

Mel is telling the judge her children should be shielded from seeing these videos. She says the only way to ensure that happens is by sealing the case and closing the courtroom during the proceedings.

This is just the latest of many recent developments in Mel’s dramatic divorce.

Earlier this week, the Spice Girls singer was being investigated for allegedly tampering with a witness in the trial. Mel also made some bold claims about Belafonte’s alleged affair with the couple’s nanny, Lorraine Gilles.

