Mel B Won’t Be Prosecuted for Witness Intimidation

America's Got Talent judge, Mel B will not be prosecuted following reports she allegedly intimidated a witness.

E! News reports that the former Spice Girl was under investigation for witness tampering last week by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office. But the department now states they have "declined to move forward because the statements are vague and cannot clearly be interpreted as threats."

The 42-year-old was accused of intimidating a witness who was prepared to testify against her in her divorce battle with ex-husband, Stephen Belafonte.

The LAPD investigated the claims, with E! News confirming that the rapper Siya, who was to testify in favor of Belafonte, filed a police report of witness intimidation claiming Mel B sent her threatening text messages.

To add further to the case, Siya has previously claimed she was a close friend of both Mel B and Belafonte, however sources close to the pop singer say the two only met a few times.

In addition to contradicting Mel B's abuse claims, Siya also reportedly prepared to testify that the mother of three frequently used illegal drugs and was the one to initiate the threesomes between her, Belfonte and their family nanny, Lorraine Gilles.

Photo credit: Twitter / @jordanduran

-------

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!