Mel B Missing ‘Today Show’ Appearance With Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb After ‘Severing’ Hand

Mel B was forced to cancel a variety of events following her fall down a set of stairs, leading to multiple injuries like two broken ribs and a “severed hand.”

Scary Spice took to Instagram on Monday to announce she underwent an emergency three-hour surgery and suffered “2 broken ribs severed right hand needing emergency care.” Mel’s “close friend,” Gary Madatyan, said that the 43-year-old singer severely hurt herself after falling down a narrow flight of stairs while staying at a friend’s house in London, England.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Although she was scheduled to fly back to Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, she is still recovering in London. She was scheduled to take her court-ordered drug and alcohol test on Monday in Los Angeles, and also missed her New York book signing event in New York City, although she said the event would be rescheduled.

The America’s Got Talent judge said she was “gutted” to have to cancel her book signing. “I appolagise to each and everyone one of you who bought there tickets to meet me today [sic],” she wrote. “But I can assure you it WILL happen at a later date,I promise.”

Additionally, on Monday’s Today show, Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb revealed that Mel’s scheduled co-hosting gig of the morning show’s fourth hour on Tuesday was also canceled.

“For now my right arm/hand is all stitched up and I’m trying to keep still to heal my broken ribs, ohhh the pain,” Mel captioned an Instagram photo of herself with her right arm in a large purple cast and sling. “But I’m in super safe hands with the care of everyone here at the hospital!!!!! Thank you all for understanding, I love you all.”

Mel’s lawyer, Taline Boyamian, added that drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the accident, something that was confirmed when doctors at the hospital performed routine tests that came back negative. Boyamiam claimed the singer tested negative on her last 14 drug and alcohol tests.

She had some visitors on Monday, revealing on Instagram that three of her Spice Girls bandmates — Mel C (Sporty Spice), Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) and Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) — had paid her a visit.

“When your besties show up to the hospital with hugs and laughter and A LOT of love, ahhhh I love my spice girls yipppeee #friendship #family #spicegirls,” she captioned a photo of the girls surrounding her hospital bed.

The four-member group, sans Posh Spice (Victoria Beckham) are setting out on a reunion tour throughout the U.K. and Ireland next summer.