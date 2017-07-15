Mel B Blasts Ex Stephan Belafonte for ‘Exorbitant’ Divorce Demands

Mel B is having none of ex-husband Stephen Belafonte’s spousal support demands.

Daily Star reports that the former Spice Girl has filed court documents objecting to Belafonte’s list of financial requests, which include $4,300 per month for groceries.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The America’s Got Talent judge is also objecting to Belafonte’s request for $2,000 per month for clothing, $11,000 per month for housing and $750 for a monthly cell phone bill. Mel B calls the cellphone bill an “exorbitant” cost for one device.

Mel B also told Belafonte, who co-owns Los Angeles restaurant Serafina, that if he wasn’t making enough money he should “get a job in a different restaurant.”

Belafonte claims that he is currently homeless and broke and that the couple’s public divorce has cost him $500,000 in earnings. Belafonte said in court documents that “we lived a very comfortable, upper-class lifestyle … money was never an obstacle.”

Mel B filed for divorce from the film producer in March after nearly a decade of marriage and has accused him of infidelity and domestic violence.

Belafonte lost custody and visitation rights for the couple’s 5-year-old daughter, Madison, in April. Mel B was also granted a restraining order against her ex.