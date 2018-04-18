Mel B Goes Topless During Desert Hot Springs Getaway

Mel B is putting the heat back in the desert!

The America’s Got Talent judge soaked up the sun with hair stylist bestie Gary Madatyan while taking a break from the spotlight at a swanky 5-star resort in Desert Hot Springs, California over the weekend.

The 42-year-old Spice Girls singer showed off her curves while going topless to ensure a line-free tan, rocking only a tiny pair of hot pink bikini bottoms and trendy pigtail buns on the top of her head.

After shedding a stylish floral maxi dress, Scary Spice’s toned figure was on full display, as were her Chinese symbol tattoos.

Mel’s day in the sun came just days after she revealed to The Bookseller she plans to write a tell-all book about her marriage with ex-husband Stephen Belafonte, planning to “set the record straight” about what really went down in her relationship with her “abusive” ex.

The pop singer has signed a deal with Hardie Grant to tell her “explosive and moving” life story, with a focus on her relationships with “domineering, controlling men.”

According to a statement from the soon-to-be author: “I have kept silent for a decade, but after a very public court case, I want to set the record straight… This book will show that abuse can happen to anyone.”

“It is important that my three girls, who I raise as a single mother, know how to break the chain of abuse — along with any other woman who reads this book,” she continued.

The book will reportedly cover her childhood, days in the Spice Girls and her recent days on reality TV.

The memoir is set for a November 2018 release, according to the release.

In response to the upcoming autobiography, Belafonte is allegedly planning to sue his ex, as he thinks she will “make up lies” in the book, according to The Sun.

Sources claimed to the publication that the producer is “confident” in winning the UK legal battle.

They continued, “While thousands of court papers were published detailing Stephen and Mel’s claims, they were all in the US.”

“Now if she makes the allegations in the UK, Stephen wants lawyers to assess whether she is libelling him, as British laws are so much tighter,” they added.

