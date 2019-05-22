Mel B Rushed to the Hospital, Loses ‘Vision in Her Eye’

America’s Got Talent judge, Mel B, also known as Melanie Brown, was rushed to the hospital last week after going “totally blind” for a temporary period ahead of her tour with the Spice Girls.

According to U.K. newspaper, The Sun, Brown planned to join her Spice Girls bandmates, Emma Bunton, Mel C and Geri (Halliwell) Horner on Friday for rehearsals, but suffered loss of vision in her right eye. The incident prompted Brown to head to London’s Moorfields Eye Hospital, which advised her to wear an eye-patch for the time-being.

The publication adds that Brown had gone “totally blind” and was unable to see.

“She was clearly in a lot of pain. Mel was in a really bad way. The other girls and their managers were really worried,” a source said, adding that Brown was “frantic and screaming” when she was taken to the hospital by an assistant, who eyewitnesses reveal was “holding her hand.”

An insider further added that no one knew what brought on the health scare, but that she had “very swift, and very good treatment.”

“It is unclear if the loss of vision is linked to her previous problems, although it does seem likely,” the source said.

A spokesperson for Brown told Metro U.K. that the situation is now “under control” and that the 43-year-old singer is “looking forward to the tour” with her bandmates.

“Scary Spice” has had the support of her friends, who reportedly “rallied” round the singer, who adds that Brown was “determined to get in action” and was “very brave” going into rehearsals.

While it is unknown what truly caused Brown’s current scare, Ireland’s Her reports that Brown suffered a botched surgery almost 20 years ago, and underwent treatment to correct the mishap in 2014 — a procedure that would attempt to restore her vision, and involve “donor tissue to replace part of the tissue in her left eye.”

“I had laser treatment done to correct [my eyes], but it started to reverse in one eye. It’s scary. I’m going blind again,” she said in 2008 to Hello! magazine. “I can’t see at all out of my left eye. The lasering went wrong so this [operation] will be totally life-changing.”

Brown and the Spice Girls are scheduled to kick off their stadium tour at Dublin’s Croke Park on Friday, May 24.

