Mel B Is Allegedly Dating a Married Beverly Hills Cop

Melanie “Mel B” Brown is currently going through a messy divorce from Stephen Belafonte, but it appears the former Spice Girl may have a new man in her life, with TMZ reporting that the singer is dating a Beverly Hills cop.

Sources said that the singer has been seeing the officer for several months after meeting through mutual friends. The source said the pair are keeping things “low key” as Brown’s beau’s life is “complicated.”

The Daily Mail has allegedly identified the cop as Ryan Lawrence, a hostage and crisis negotiator with the Beverly Hills Police Department who is currently married to his wife, Morgan.

A source said of the singer and her new beau, “They are totally smitten with each other, Ryan has been staying over at Mel’s a lot while telling Morgan he’s had work commitments.”

“Mel has even introduced him to her children and he’s taken them shopping,” the source added. “Mel is loving the attention Ryan is giving her, it’s a big confidence booster.”

Lawrence and his wife married last year, and a source says that Morgan now knows about her husband’s alleged infidelity.

“She’s devastated, they were madly in love and were due to celebrate their first wedding anniversary next month,” the source said. “Mel B is a homewrecker, Morgan’s family are in disbelief.”

Morgan’s father, Anthony Dispoto, was asked about the rumors regarding his son-in-law.

“I don’t believe it’s true,” he said, although he did not say whether his daughter and Lawrence are still together.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @officialmelb