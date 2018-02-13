Celebrity

Megyn Kelly Explains Why She Supports a Little Bit of Fat-Shaming



Megyn Kelly revealed on the Today show Thursday morning that she supports fat-shaming to some degree.

On Thursday, Kelly was interviewing controversial “Fit Mom” Maria Kang, who went viral in 2013 after posting a photo of her shredded stomach and her three young children with the caption “What’s Your Excuse?”

Kang was accused of mom-shaming other mothers at the time and just recently recreated the photo.

In the Thursday interview, Kelly advised, “You should parlay the shaming thing into a professional business. Because some of us want to be shamed.”

“When I was in law school, I was gaining weight, I said to my stepfather, ‘If you see me going into that kitchen one more time, you say, ‘Where you going, fat ass?’ And it works!” Kelly added.

After some uncomfortable laughter issued from the audience, Kang agreed.

“My husband does that to me all the time,” Kang added. “I tell him my goals and if it’s early in the morning and he sees me still in bed, he’s like, ‘What are you doing in here?’ Or if I’m doing something like eating something, like chips, he’ll take the bag and he’ll hide it. And I don’t feel ashamed of that because I told him what my goal was.”

“If my husband did that, there would be retributions,” Kelly said.

Kelly’s message of “wanting to be shamed” didn’t go over well with many watching at home, including The View host Meghan McCain.

“I was publicly fat shammed [sic] early on in my career and it sent me to therapy,” she said, retweeting an article about Kelly’s comments. “Trust me, there are real life ramifications for fat shaming of any kind, it is NEVER acceptable. We should be fostering a healthy culture that celebrates all women of all sizes.”

Others didn’t take kindly to Kelly’s words either.

Kang has since changed her “What’s Your Excuse?” mantra to “What’s Your Reason?” and says she understands how the original slogan could have irked some people.

“I still stand strongly behind the message “What’s Your Excuse?” — however, I’ve changed my tone a little bit,” Kang said of her new slogan.

