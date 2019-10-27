Megyn Kelly and Rose McGowan’s Selfie Together Sparks Confusion Among Fans

Fans were confused to see Rose McGowan and Megyn Kelly together on Friday afternoon. Kelly posted a photo on Twitter showing the two of them together. McGowan posted her own photo as well, saying that they were “brainstorming.” Fans are still wondering what they are working on together.

Kelly and McGowan are not necessarily two celebrities that fans expect to see hanging out together. However, they were clearly up to something on Friday, when they both posted the same selfie. The black and white photo showed the two women together in a dark space, both wearing mischievous expressions.

“Brainstorming,” McGowan wrote simply, with no further commentary.

The photo showed McGowan sitting upright with an expression of single-pointed focus. Kelly, meanwhile, leaned in behind her so that they were cheek-to-cheek, her hand on McGowan’s shoulder. She posted her photo with no caption.

Fans replied to both tweets speculating wildly about what the two could be up to. They were on screen together once before last year, when McGowan appeared on Kelly’ss how to discuss the sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein. Months later, Kelly’s show was canceled when she made some controversial statements about blackface. Some users wished she would stay out of the limelight.

That includes ABC News chief political analyst Matthew Dowd, who was on Twitter at the same time on Friday decrying Kelly’s recent return to Fox News. Kelly left the channel in 2017 after raising sexual misconduct allegations against former CEO Roger Ailes, moving to NBC News for a time. This week, she gave an interview with Tucker Carlson to discuss the new revelations in the sexual misconduct case against Matt Lauer.

“I really don’t want to hear from either Matt Lauer or Megyn Kelly,” wrote Dowd. “Can’t they just fade away and enjoy their large pot of money?”

“Yes, I could just sit back and ‘enjoy my money,’” Kelly shot back, “but instead I’ve chosen to speak up for women being harassed and abused who have been muzzled by NDAs. Sorry you find that so annoying.”

Down retorted by asking if Kelly had stood up for women like Christine Blasey Ford, Anita Hill, or any of the women who have accused President Donald Trump of sexual misconduct. Kelly wrote back, saying that fans will soon see how she stood up against sexual misconduct in Bombshell, the upcoming movie about her experience.

I think the words you’re looking for are “I’m sorry, I was wrong.” Apology accepted! https://t.co/6YOOrDXqFo — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 19, 2019

Kelly is played by Charlize Theron in the movie, who co-stars with Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson and Margot Robbie as Kayla Pospisil, two of Ailes’ other accusers. McGowan is not credited on the movie, but she did launch a new lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein just this week. There is no telling what kind of project she and Kelly might be “brainstorming” for.



Bombshell hits theaters on Dec. 20, 2019.