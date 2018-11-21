Megyn Kelly Will Reportedly Receive $30 Million After Finalizing NBC Exit

Megyn Kelly will reportedly be receiving $30 million after finalizing her exit from NBC, Page Six reports.

According to sources, NBC owner Comcast is preparing to pay Kelly $30 million. The anchor had originally signed a $69 million deal when she arrived at NBC in 2017 after leaving Fox News.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s taking slightly longer than expected, the paperwork is going back and forth,” one source said, adding that the deal could be finalized as early as next week.

“Everyone wants this to be over — both Megyn and NBC — and Comcast has the money to pay off Megyn,” another insider shared. “We thought this would be a done deal a few weeks ago.”

The $30 million would be the full value left on Kelly’s $69 million, three-year contract with NBC.

“NBC decided rather than fight and face a lawsuit from her, they — and more importantly, Comcast with all its money — decided to draw a line under the entire debacle and pay Megyn the full amount owed in her contract to go away,” a senior television source said.

The insider added that Kelly is likely to return to television and will likely not have a problem in doing so.

“But this is far from the end of her TV career — in the Trump era, there are few broadcasters like her,” they said. “Megyn would likely take a short break from TV and return to cable news ahead of the 2020 election.”

In October, the Megyn Kelly Today host drew instant criticism after she wondered why it was considered racist to wear blackface on Halloween.

“Because you do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface on Halloween, or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween,” she said while speaking with a panel. “Back when I was a kid that was OK, as long as you were dressing up as, like, a character.”

The next day, Kelly issued a tearful apology before it was announced that the show would air in reruns for the rest of the week. NBC later confirmed that the show would not be returning to the air.

“Megyn Kelly Today is not returning,” an NBC spokesperson told USA TODAY at the time. “Next week, the 9 a.m. hour will be hosted by other TODAY co-anchors.”

Before her arrival at NBC, Kelly served as the host of The Kelly File on Fox News from 2013 to 2017 after originally arriving at the latter network in 2004.

Photo Credit: Getty / Angela Weiss