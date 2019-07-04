Meghan McCain Trolls President Trump Ahead of Independence Day Celebration With John McCain T-Shirt Photo

Meghan McCain honored her late father Sen. John McCain, and seemingly threw a dig at President Donald Trump with her Fourth of July Instagram post. The View co-host seemed to reference the president’s frequent criticism of her father with new Instagram photos Thursday of herself wearing a shirt in honor of the warship named after McCain.

“Happy Independence Day! Who’s afraid of ‘Big Bad John McCain’?!” She wrote on the caption of the post.

“Thank you @votevets & @ragsofhonor.us (who provide employment and services to homeless veterans) for this tee shirt,” she added. “Couldn’t figure out what to wear today and this is perfect. Anyone who wants one – they will be handing these babies out at Trump’s 4th of July celebration here in DC!”

Trump’s celebration has gathered plenty of controversy as some people say he is politicizing a non-partisan holiday.

McCain’s post also appeared to be a nod to the controversy earlier this year in which a White House official reportedly tried to have the USS MCCain moved out of view of Trump during his visit to a Japanese naval base.

PEOPLE reports Trump and McCain clashed many times before the Senator’s death in 2018. He famously doomed the president’s efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Trump has also criticized McCain’s political chooses and mocked him for being a prisoner-of-war while fighting in Vietnam.

Trump’s criticism of the senator continued even beyond his death. In March, he called the Arizona lawmaker “horrible” after his daughters asked him to leave their family alone.

“I’m not a fan. He was horrible what he did with repeal and replace. What he did to the Republican Party and to the nation, and to sick people that could have had great health care was not good. So I’m not a fan of John McCain and that’s fine,” Trump said in an interview with Fox Business Network.

Meghan has repeatedly lashed out at Trump publicly for his words against her father, recently calling him a “child” on Twitter.

“Trump is a child who will always be deeply threatened by the greatness of my dads incredible life,” she wrote in May. “There is a lot of criticism of how much I speak about my dad, but nine months since he passed, Trump won’t let him RIP. So I have to stand up for him.”

“It makes my grief unbearable,” she added at the time.