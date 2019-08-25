Meghan McCain’s Tribute to Father Late Senator John McCain Lights up Comments Section

Meghan McCain’s tribute on the eve of the anniversary of late father John McCain‘s death made fans feel all the things on social media. The View co-host opened up about Aug. 25 being the “worst day” of her life in a lengthy caption accompanied by two sweet photos of herself and the late Senator.

“Last year tomorrow, August 25th was the worst day of my life,” Meghan began her emotional note. “I lost my hero. I miss my father every single day, I will for the rest of my life.”

“Grief is omnipresent and relentless. For every single person who has sent prayers, love & support to my family, we are truly grateful,” she added. “On this anniversary until his birthday after the 29th I am going to take a break from social media for reflection.

“The memory of my father’s life continues to guide me today, as it always will. Remember to cherish your loved ones and be grateful for every moment you have with them. I still can’t believe my heart didn’t stop when yours did Dad…” she ended the heartbreaking post.

The photos showed Meghan and her father sitting on a bench in front of a breathtaking view. The second photo featured Meghan holding her father’s hand.

Cindy McCain commented on the post, writing: “I love you Meghan!”

Fans and other celebrities flooded the comments section with positive messages for Meghan, as they remembered the late Senator’s legacy.

“Love to you. Loss and grief are not ever linear. I applaud you for being so open and honest and raw with your journey. You’ve inspired and helped a lot of people who are in grief including myself. Your father was one of my heroes even though I am a raging liberal Democrat. The world is surely lacking of men of the moral fortitude and giant heart of John McCain. Sending much love to you and your family,” one fan wrote.

“Anyone that gets on your case about your grieving for your father is not worth dealing with. It gets easier over time but you will always grieve. My mother passed away 49 years ago on August 22nd. Every year for about 5 days I have sort of a black period In my life. But as I said it will get better over time,” another user commented.

Another user related to Meghan’s feelings, writing: “Love and light to you. 8/25/18 was the day I got married. My dad was alive and happy and we partied like crazy. 9 months later he had battled and lost the war to cancer. Tomorrow is my 1st wedding anniversary and my baby shower and feeling his absence is heavy and soul crushing. My heart is with you.”

John McCain passed away at the age of 81 after a battle with brain cancer. In addition to Meghan, he left behind six children — Douglas, Andrew, Sidney, John, James and Bridget — and wife Cindy.