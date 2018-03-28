Meghan McCain Slammed for Criticizing Parkland Survivor David Hogg

Meghan McCain has been getting slammed on Twitter for voicing some controversial criticisms of Parkland, Florida shooting survivor David Hogg.

On March 24, the day of the March for Our Lives rally in Washington D.C., Hogg took the stage and addressed the crowd with an emotional plea.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“When politicians send their thoughts and prayers with no action, we say, ‘No more.’ And to those politicians supported by the NRA, that allow the continued slaughter of our children and our future, I say, get your resumes ready,” Hogg said.

The following Monday, McCain spoke out against Hogg on The View, questioning his choice of words, as reported by Us Weekly.

“One thing I will say is that you don’t move the narrative when you use language like this,” McCain said before quoting a section of Hogg’s speech. “He said, ‘It just makes me think what sick blankers out there want to continue to sell more guns, murder our children and honestly just get re-elected. What type of blanking person does that? They could have blood from children splattered all over their faces and they don’t take action because all they see are dollar signs.’ “

“I wish we could have it where the rhetoric isn’t that any of us could ‘have blood splattered on our faces and your life perspective wouldn’t be changed.’ I don’t think it’s productive,” she then added.

Whoopi Goldberg, one of McCain’s co-hosts on The View, offered an alternative point-of-view, saying, “Well, here’s the thing. These kids are not going to take it. They are sick of waiting for the adults to do it. They are letting you know. Whether they’re cussing you out or speaking beautifully. It doesn’t matter.”

Over on Twitter, many March for our Lives supporters have slammed McCain for her comments, with one person saying, “Come on. These kids want to go to school and have a decent chance to grow up. They’re scared. Do something to help instead of criticize.”

“Oh please! Get your priorities straight. Some people only listen when you shock the hell out of them. This fine young man is PASSIONATE. Kids have been blown away & gunned down. You need to focus on the issue. Stop distracting the good these kids [are] doing,” someone else tweeted.

“Once again [Meghan McCain] misses the point. The words of [David Hogg] aren’t effective because he cursed? The boy watched his friends die and he’s not allowed to swear? Please,” another person said.

Journalist Kurt Eichenwald also chimed in, acknowledging that McCain has a hashtag for “F— Cancer” in her Twitter bio, and asking, “Cursing only reserved for YOUR issues, Meghan?”

McCain replied to Eichenwald’s inquiry by saying, “Whatever you say, Mr. weirdo tentacle porn.”