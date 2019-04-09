Meghan McCain Reveals Her Dad’s Beloved Dog Burma Died: ‘Every Time I Think My Heart Can’t Be Broken Any Further’

Less than a year after her father’s death, Meghan McCain is mourning the loss of John McCain‘s beloved dog Burma.

The View co-host took to Instagram on Monday to reveal that her father’s Chesapeake Bay Retriever, Burma, has passed away less than a year after her father lost his battle to cancer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The late senator had received Burma as a birthday present years ago.

“Every time I think my heart can’t be broken any further…our dog Burma was my father’s birthday present years ago and was absolutely and truly devoted to him,” McCain began the emotional post, sharing an image of her late father and his beloved pup.

“She would never leave his side, followed him around every single step when he would walk around our ranch, slept by his side every night and we always said Chesapeake Bay retrievers were the most affectionate breed of dogs,” she continued. “The love this dog gave him was equal to a family member.”

“I love you Burma and hope you’re in heaven jumping into creeks, chasing sticks and fish with Dad,” she concluded the post.

Her mother, Cindy McCain, revealed in her own announcement that Burma had passed away in “a tragic accident” at the family’s Hidden Valley Ranch in Arizona and was now “frolicking with the one she loved most in heaven.”

Burma’s death comes just eight months after John McCain passed away at the age of 81 following a battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. The family had announced prior to his death that he had chosen to stop treatment.

The late senator was frequently pictured with Burma, and the furry friend remained loyal even after his death, posing in a snowy photo next to John McCain’s grave marker in February.

“Our wonderful Burma sitting in the snow by a marker we placed for @senjohnmccain over looking his glorious Hidden Valley,” Cindy McCain captioned the photo.

While Burma’s death marks the latest loss for the McCain family, they are also preparing to mark much happier occasions in their lives. In March it was revealed that McCain’s younger brother, James “Jimmy” McCain, is expecting his first child with his wife Holly.

“Congratulations to my little brother Jimmy and my sister-in-law Holly, they are having a baby,” McCain announced during a segment of The View. “Very exciting! I’m gonna be an aunt again! They’re officially announcing. Congratulations!”

Jimmy, an ex-Marine who served a tour in Iraq, married Holly in April of 2016.