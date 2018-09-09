Meghan McCain Returns to Instagram With Heartwarming Photo

Meghan McCain is returning to Instagram after a weeklong break following the death of her father, the late Sen. John McCain.

The View co-host shared a touching photo on the social media platform Friday, which showed what appears to be the window of a restaurant, covered with a quote from her late father as well as herself.

“We are taught to understand correctly, that courage is not the absence of fear, but the capacity for action despite our fears,” the quote attributed to the late Senator reads.

“America was always great,” McCain’s quote, placed directly beside it, reads.

Accompanying the photo, McCain put a simple red heart emoji in the caption.

The senator passed away on Aug. 25 at the age of 81 following a battle with brain cancer, and was mourned by political figures across the aisle at numerous memorials and funeral services across the nation, which McCain and her family attended. He was laid to rest at the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland finally

Following his death, McCain took time off from her role on The View, which premiered its 22nd season without her last week.

The newest addition to the cast, former Fox personality Abby Huntsman, addressed her co-host’s absence in the season premiere, however.

“Meghan is like a sister to me and this was the hardest thing she has ever been through,” she said. “Her dad was her best friend, her dad was everything. I was so proud of her — it was like her dad had passed the torch to her. She was now speaking for the family.”

She continued, “He was willing to give his life for this country. And that is a love for this country that very few people have.”

McCain’s co-stars also discussed her powerful eulogy at her father’s funeral, which made headlines immediately following his funeral.

“I don’t think I’ve ever heard a group of people applaud at a eulogy,” Sunny Hostin said. “It was just so moving to see our friend and our colleague rise to that occasion. We all know she’s devastated by the passing of her father… but my God, she showed everyone how tough she is.”

Whoopi Goldberg, who missed the funeral due to an issue with her flight, also discussed the funeral.

“It was one of the biggest devastations,” she said. “John and I, as crazy as this sounds, we were friends. We’ve been friends since Meghan was little. The plane had some issues and it was going to take them two hours to fix it. I hate to fly but I was willing to fly because I needed to get there. So I’m so crazed that I missed it.”

It’s unclear when Meghan McCain will return to The View.

Photo credit: ABC/Lou Rocco