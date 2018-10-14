Meghan McCain Shares Mournful Tribute From Father John’s Gravesite

Meghan McCain posted a mournful message to her late father on Sunday morning.

McCain has been off the radar for a while as she grieved for her father, Sen. John McCain. She took some time off from her job as one of the co-hosts of The View, though she finally returned to the air this week. Still, the wound is still fresh, as McCain wrote in her heartfelt Instagram post from her father’s grave.

“I miss you the most on Sunday,” she wrote alongside the photo capturing the senator’s grave, adorned with several flower arrangements, American flags and other trinkets. The stone itself was piled high with coins and medals. MCain’s post quickly gathered comments wishing her well as she adjusted to life without her father.

“Wow amazing!” one follower wrote. “So sorry he is gone! He is still with you, especially on Sunday!”

“I wish I had some great wisdom to help and that time heals your heart,” added another. “But one thing that happens is that you start to remember the fun times more than when our loved one was in pain… we remember the cool things and time we had with Dad… mine was when I was his little shadow while he made me a go cart. And it was the only one on the block with doors!”

“Oh sweetie, A lot of first[s] [are] ahead,” advised a third commenter. “It will be heartbreaking to think of his absent doing many special occasions. But he’s with you and you will get through it. I lost my dad from cancer the day before my High School graduation.”

McCain’s resting place is actually not with his father and grandfather in the traditional military cemetery. He is buried beside his friend, Chuck Larson, whom he served in the Vietnam Warw with. In his memoir, The Restless Wave: Good Times, Just Causes, Great Fights, and Other Appreciations, from earlier this year, he wrote that he wanted to be laid to rest in “a place near my old friend Chuck Larson, in the cemetery on the Severn, back where it began.”

Now back on TV, Meghan McCain has reflected on the unique mixture of grief and pressure she experienced as the nation mourned alongside her for her father.

“From the second that my father passed … I had to get in a car and a motorcade … from the moment I left, there were people of all races, all ages, all creeds, people saluting, praying … he would’ve loved it,” she said. “I cried the entire time. There was a lot of talk about what died with him … his ideals … but they didn’t.”