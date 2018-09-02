Meghan McCain’s Husband Slams Twitter for Doctored Image Threatening to Shoot Her

After a doctored image of a gun pointed at Meghan McCain crying over the casket of her father, Sen. John McCain was shared on Twitter after his memorial service this week, The View co-host’s husband is taking a stand against the social media platform.

The image, which was shared on Twitter and captioned, “America, this ones for you,” included a superimposed hand holding a gun pointed at Meghan as she mourned her father.

Meghan’s husband, Ben Domenech initially wrote a message to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey regarding the photo, tweeting, “Tell me why this is cool by you” and tagging Dorsey’s Twitter handle. He also claimed that the image had been reported “100+” times.

Domenech later shared that the account that had tweeted the photo had been made private before it was suspended.

“Twitter finally suspended this account this morning,” he tweeted. “No one should have to raise a ruckus or highlight this sort of thing publicly to get their attention.”

Twitter finally suspended this account this morning. No one should have to raise a ruckus or highlight this sort of thing publicly to get their attention. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) August 31, 2018

He also wrote that it took his tweet “to finally get a reaction” and noted that he “did not want to elevate [the photo] but that is what Twitter requires apparently.”

Domenech later explained why he had deleted his initial message, writing, “I am going to delete the initial tweet now so no one has to see it. Still want an explanation for why something so obviously in violation took so much attention for Twitter to react.”

Twitter has received criticism in the past over its handling of such content and its consequences for the accounts that post it. The site bans “specific threats of violence or wish for the serious physical harm” and “targeted harassment.”

McCain passed away at age 81 on Saturday, Aug. 25 after battling brain cancer. After his death, his daughter used Twitter to share a letter detailing her relationship with her father and her reaction to his passing.

“I love you forever – my beloved father,” she wrote alongside the letter.

I love you forever – my beloved father @SenJohnMcCain pic.twitter.com/Y50tVQvlVe — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 26, 2018

She also posted a farewell letter from the senator that he had addressed “to the country he loved so much.”

Please read my father’s farewell letter to the country he loved so much – “Do not despair of our present difficulties but believe always in the promise and greatness of America, because nothing is inevitable here. Americans never quit. We never surrender.” 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/pwZUR7R3dp — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 27, 2018

