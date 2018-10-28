Meghan McCain Gets Emotional Over Surprise Birthday Gift on ‘The View’

Meghan McCain got a surprise birthday gift from Andy Cohen that had her filled with gratitude.

During Tuesday’s episode of The View, the co-host took a moment to thank everyone for the birthday wishes and being thankful for her friends, family and good health.

McCain said she was “so happy to be healthy and alive,” following the death of her father, Sen. John McCain, who passed away in August following an arduous battle with brain cancer, according to ABC News.

“I’m feeling very charitable today. If any of you are feeling charitable, there is a John McCain foundation for the glioblastoma research. Go donate to brain cancer research so no one has to go through brain cancer like my family did,” Meghan said.

McCain made a triumphant return to The View on Oct. 8 after taking a short break from the daytime series following her father’s death.

“I’m just really happy to be healthy and alive,” Meghan said. “There’s so many of my friends in the audience and at the show, I love you and I’m such a cheese ball today. And I’m just really grateful for my health and to be on a show that people watch all the time.”

Andy Cohen made an appearance on the Oct. 23 episode to give his close friend a surprise gift of a colorful, sequin Jovani jumpsuit worn by one of her favorite cast members from the Real Housewives franchise, Dorinda Medley.

The surprises did not stop there as Cohen also brought Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne to the show, where she performed her song “Expensive” as the rest of the cast and crew celebrated the birthday with cupcakes.

McCain made headlines later in the week after she reconsidered her view of former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton following a series of mail pipe bombs being sent to Clinton and other Democratic leaders Thursday, according to PEOPLE.

“I really try every day, I really try to come into work thinking about what rhetoric I’m going to put out in the world and what my father would’ve done if he was still here,” McCain began. “Last year on this show I said, ‘I hate Hillary Clinton’ and I called her Crooked Hillary, and it is one of the things I regret doing.”

“This is not saying I agree with her. I have many vast differences of opinion on philosophy and ideology, and I didn’t think she was a great candidate. But ‘hate’ is not a word that should be coming out of my mouth on television about someone of a different political persuasion,” she added.

“I can’t give into hate,” she said. “It’s too great a burden to bear. I have to stick with love.”

A suspect has been arrested for his involvement on the 12 attempted bomb attacks.

