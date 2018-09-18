Meghan McCain Still ‘Working Through’ Father’s Death, Friend Says

Meghan McCain is still having some trouble adjusting to life after her father’s death, according to her friend S.E. Cupp.

Senator John McCain passed away on Aug. 25 at the age of 81. The lifelong civil servant had battled brain cancer for over a year, but his passing still came as a shock to the nation and his family. Since speaking at her father’s televised funeral, McCain has been absent from the spotlight, even in her day job on The View. On Monday, Cupp appeared on Watch What Happens Live, explaining that her friend is still taking stock of her feelings.

“She’s okay. She’s still working through it,” Cupp said. “She’s taking a leave before she comes back into it all. It’s been really, really hard on her.”

Cupp, 39, is an author, journalist and a conservative political commentator, with a show on CNN. She is also a close friend of McCain and her family, and she seems to share many of the same views and hopes for the Republican party. She confirmed that McCain has appreciated all the support she has gotten from around the country, including WWHL host Andy Cohen’s own kind words.

“I have to say, you’ve been really, really good to her and her family,” Cupp said.

“Oh, I’m crazy about her,” Cohen replied. He has been a big proponent of the controversial talk show host for a long time now, praising her wit after past appearances on his show and defending her from other members of the cast.

Season 22 of The View premiered on Sept. 4, just three days after Senator McCain’s final funeral service. McCain, 33 years old, had the entire assembly and the audience at home in tears that day, with a touching speech. Her remarks somehow served as both a heartfelt memorial to her father and a powerful call to action for the American people as well. Even with two former presidents speaking at the event, her words somehow echoed the longest.

“Dad, I love you. I always have,” she said at the time. “All that I am, all that I hope, all that I dream is grounded in what you taught me. You loved me and you showed me what love must be. Your greatness is woven into my life. It is woven into my mother’s life.”

McCain has been absent from her seat on The View ever since. She has arguably been the sole right-leaning voice on the talk show for some time now, though this season she is joined by Abby Huntsman, former Fox News contributor.



The View airs on weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.