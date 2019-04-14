Meghan Markle: Why the Duchess Is Not Making a Post-Birth Appearance

Unlike Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s children, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s will have only the slimmest of chances of ever sitting on the British throne. Therefore, the need to appear perfect right after giving birth like Kate will only add unnecessary pressure, which is why one royal expert believes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not pose for cameras right after their first baby is born.

“I think the main reason Meghan has chosen not to do the photograph outside the hospital is because she simply doesn’t want the pressure of having to look photo-fabulous after she’s just had a baby,” royal commentator Victoria Arbiter told Entertainment Tonight recently.

“You have to remember that William and Harry grew up with banks of photographers everywhere they went,” Arbiter continued. “And they hated it.”

Arbiter noted that their baby will be seventh in line to the throne – behind Prince Charles, William and his children – which makes him or her “entitled to a much more private life than those who have a royal title and I think Harry and Meghan want to guard that privacy.”

Arbiter’s comments came a few days after Kensington Palace surprisingly announced that Harry and Markle will skip the traditional post-birth photos and will share their happy news with the public on their own schedule.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby,” the statement read. “Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, the Palace does plan to announce when Markle goes into labor though.

The Daily Mail reported that Markle’s decisions on her baby’s birth have ruffled some feathers within the royal family, especially her call to use her own delivery team instead of Queen Elizabeth’s.

“It is slightly surprising,” one source told the Mail. “These people [the Queen’s doctors] are the best of the best and when it comes down to it, their role would actually be very limited in the birth itself, assuming all goes to plan.”

“Above all, this is her birth, her baby, and she must do whatever feels right for her,” a source close to Markle chimed in. “How could anyone judge her for that?”



