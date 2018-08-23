Meghan Markle Wants Her Mother Doria to Untangle Family Drama

Meghan Markle reportedly wants her mother, Doria Ragland, to help fix the never-ending family drama involving her father Thomas Markle and her half-sister Samantha.

“So far, Meghan’s mom hasn’t gotten involved, but that may all change when they see each other in person. Meghan has been adamant that her mom not get dragged into all the drama,” a source told the Daily Mail Wednesday. “But if anyone can talk some sense into her dad, it’s Doria. Meghan is now open to the possibility of her mom working some magic behind the scenes.”

This comes amid reports that Markle is planning a solo trip to California, her first back to the U.S. since marrying Prince Harry in May.

The source said Ragland might be the person to help with the family drama, which has continued to “embarrass” Markle.

“It has just become so embarrassing for Meghan. Like the elephant in the room when she’s with people she doesn’t know very well,” the source told the Mail. “What frustrates Meghan the most is that her father doesn’t seem to take responsibility for any his actions, as if he can do no harm, and everyone else is to blame.”

The source said Thomas is “harming” his daughter with his critiques of the Royal Family.

“He’s harming her by making everything public. And the more he speaks with the media, the more she wants to stay away. The more he blasts the royal family, the more she wants to stay away,” the source continued.

Markle’s father has been speaking out non-stop to the British press, accusing the Royal Family of shutting him out of his daughter’s life because of the staged paparazzi photos he agreed to appear in before the wedding. Thomas Markle also missed out on the wedding because of a heart attack and surgery.

Some sources have said the family drama between Markle and her father dates back long before her relationship with Harry. However, Thomas fought back against those claims, especially the one suggesting he did not attend Markle’s first wedding in 2011 to producer Trevor Engelson. While Thomas appears in none of the publicly available photos from that wedding, he said he was there.

“Of course I have photographs of Meghan and me at her first wedding but I choose not to share them because I think that would be in poor taste and offensive to Prince Harry,” he told the Daily Mail last weekend. “We booked out the whole resort and I was more than happy to contribute to the cost of my daughter’s first wedding.”

This week, Markle’s half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. also spoke out for a rare interview, demanding their family get the “Middleton” treatment, referring to the family of Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge.

“They have [brought outsiders in] before in the past like with the Middletons. I don’t see why our family is any different. Kensington Palace could have got involved a long time ago – as soon as they announced their engagement,” Markle Jr. told the Daily Mail. “They’ve dealt with this kind of stuff for a long time and why they did it this way, that’s the big question: Why? They could have looked after my dad and he would have been happy.”

The Royal Family has never officially commented on the Markle family situation, but have reportedly held “crisis meetings” to decide what to do next.

Photo credit: Steve Parsons – Pool / Getty Images