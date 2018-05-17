Meghan Markle ‘Very Concerned’ About Father, Confirms He Will Not Attend Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle is reportedly “very concerned” about her father following the announcement that he will be unable to walk her down the aisle during her royal wedding to Prince Harry.

The royal wedding is only two days away, and while 36-year-old Markle is busy putting the finishing touches on the big day, she is also thinking about her father, Thomas Markle Sr., who will not be able to fly across the pond to watch his daughter marry royalty.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She is very concerned about her father. But equally, she is excited about her wedding,” a royal source told PEOPLE. “She is with her mother and with her best friends and is preparing for one of the most magical days of her life.”

Markle previously announced that her father would be unable to attend the royal nuptials after undergoing heart surgery following a heart attack and subsequent chest pains.

“Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health,” Markle said in an official statement from Kensington Palace, once again reiterating that she and her soon-to-be husband are looking forward to their wedding on May 19. “Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday.”

While it has been reported that Markle Sr. is “alert and coherent” after doctors implanted stents in his blood vessels, the surgery has left him unable to travel, marking a major shakeup in the wedding plans, as he was set to walk his daughter down the aisle.

Despite the pre-wedding shakeup, another source confirmed to Us Weekly that the soon-to-be newlyweds are still looking forward to their big day.

“Harry and Meghan are still very excited for Saturday,” the royal source said. “Meghan’s mother, Doria [Ragland], is with her at Kensington Palace right now and her friends are here in town. Everyone is really excited for a magical and special day.”

The source added that the royal couple has “loads to do” ahead of their nuptials and that Markle’s shoes for the ceremony were delivered at the palace on Thursday, May 17.

The couple arrived in Windsor on Thursday to put some of the final touches on the ceremony, attending a rehearsal with the wedding party, including Prince William and Kate Middleton. The event marked Middleotn’s first outing since introducing her youngest son, Prince Louis Arthur Charles, to the world on April 23.

The dry-run of the big day included military personnel marching through the streets, the royal wedding choir practicing, and even taking the Ascot Landau carriage from the Royal Mews, pulled by Windsor Grey horses, on a test run on the Long Walk.