Meghan Markle Vents Frustration Over Response to Her ‘Beloved’ Jam

The Meghan Markle hate continues, and this time, The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly in her feelings about it. In Touch reports despite the success of various businesses she has, some consumers have complaints, though Meghan reportedly believes it’s BS. She’s reportedly preparing to invest more money into the new rollout of her beloved jam, the first product from her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

“It frustrates Meghan to no end that her jam was ridiculed by so many people, because none of the naysayers ever even tasted it,” the source says. “It’s totally unfair to have all this negativity being spewed about it by people who have literally never tried it, but instead of that making her want to throw in the towel and scrap her plans for this jam, it’s just made her more determined to get it on shelves so that the public can actually try it.”

She initially announced the product in the summer of 2024 and was met with backlash about the “cheap” looking label. “She’s absolutely convinced that once people taste it they will completely change their opinions because she knows it’s a high quality product. Everyone that has actually tasted it raves about how great it is,” the source says.

A separate source claims Meghan’s friends and confidants feared she is “setting herself up for another embarrassing failure,” with the jam. In the meantime, more funds are needed to push the product. “She does need some more capital to put behind it so she can produce it on a large enough scale and get it on shelves and the word is she’s making that a priority this year,” the source said.

She and husband Prince Harry still have other ventures to look forward to, most notably them scoring a $100 million Netflix deal, with her lifestyle show With Love, Meghan streaming soon. They also previously parted ways from a $20 million Spotify deal.