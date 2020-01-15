Meghan Markle Spotting Boarding Plane Amid Canadian Escape as She and Prince Harry Discuss Exiting Royal Family

It’s been almost a week after Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, announced their historic decision to step down from their duties as senior members of the Royal Family. Now, it appears the Duchess of Sussex spotted leaving her home on Vancouver Island to the Victoria Harbour Airport where she then boarded a seaplane to Vancouver, according to The Daily Mail.

Markle’s eight-month-old son, Archie wasn’t spotted accompanying her. However, members of her security detail did not appear to take luggage with her as she flew to Vancouver. It marks the first time she’s been positively ID’d since she flew back to British Columbia last week after her and Prince Harry announced their own personal Brexit.

The news was first made public in a lengthy post to their Instagram account, where they announced their plans “to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.”

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen, the post read. It also included their plans to “balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.”

While rumors spread about the reactions to the couple’s decision, Queen Elizabeth II released a statement earlier this week about the conversations they’ve had to help ease into this “period of transition.”

“My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

The Queen also addressed the couple’s desire to no longer live on public funds, saying that it has “been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will spend time in Canada and the UK.” She closed by saying a final decision on how to handle all this “in the coming days.”

It’s also looking like their quest to become financially independent might not be a tough journey. Markle, a former actress who starred in the USA series Suits, is apparently getting back into showbiz after reports surfaced that she was talking to Disney about doing some voiceover work.