Meghan Markle Spotted Wearing One of Her ‘Suits’ Sweaters in First Public Appearance Photo

Meghan Markle is currently in Canada with her son, Archie, and the royal mom has been spotted out and about on a few occasions, running everyday errands and making a pair of private appearances. For her visit to the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre this week, Markle appeared to do some wardrobe recycling, wearing a sweater she is believed to have worn on Suits back in 2013.

According to @whatmeghanwore, the cream knit sweater is by The Row and was first seen on the duchess during Season 3, Episode 9 of Suits in costume for her character, Rachel Zane. Markle starred on Suits from its premiere in 2011 until the show’s Season 7 finale in 2018, which aired shortly before Markle’s wedding to Harry and featured Rachel’s own wedding to Mike (Patrick J. Adams).

Along with the women’s center, Markle also visited Justice for Girls, which promotes social justice and an end to violence, poverty and racism in the lives of teenage girls living in poverty.

“The duchess was extremely kind and gracious and she put all of us at ease,” Zoe Craig-Sparrow, the organization’s co-director, told Entertainment Tonight. “She really was so well informed in all of the issues that we discussed and her passion for social justice was clear. We really honestly had a really enjoyable conversation with her — two-way discussion. We shared, we listened together and overall she made it such a pleasant experience.”

“We were all extremely comfortable with her,” Craig-Sparrow added.

It appears the Duchess of Sussex will soon be joined in Canada by her husband, Prince Harry, as the couple recently announced a decision to step back as senior members of the royal family and split their time between the U.K. and North America. On Monday, Harry met with the Queen, Prince William and Prince Charles at Sandringham, after which the Queen released a statement saying that she supports Harry and Markle’s decision.

On Thursday, Harry hosted the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws for the men’s, women’s and wheelchair tournaments at Buckingham Palace in his capacity as patron of the Rugby Football League. In their announcement, the Sussexes shared that they would retain their patronages moving forward and will continue their multiple charitable endeavors.

