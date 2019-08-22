Meghan Markle Shares Sneak Peek at Upcoming Charity Fashion Collection

Meghan Markle is putting her eye for fashion to use, teaming up with designer friend Misha Nonoo to create a capsule collection for Markle’s patronage Smart Works.

On Wednesday, Aug. 21, the Duchess of Sussex shared a sneak peek at the line on her and Prince Harry’s Instagram Story, with the account @sussexroyal posting a video of Markle visiting Smart Works HQ to surprise women arriving for the collection’s photo shoot.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The clip, set to Bill Withers’ “Lovely Day,” sees Markle, wearing a blue button-down shirt, jeans and heels, excitedly put her hand to her face as the women arrive before giving them a hug, with the royal helping to style them and direct the shoot before clapping at the end of the video.

*Exclusive* Brand new pictures of The Duchess of Sussex visiting @SmartWorksHQ Meghan is having a sneak peek of the charity capsule clothing collection which will be unveiled next month #MeghanMarkle#DuchessOfSussex #Fashion #Meghan pic.twitter.com/V6q2SvZ8jK — Royal Family (@Royal_FamilyUK) August 21, 2019

“Sneak peek at the new Smart Works charity capsule collection shoot, ahead of the autumn launch,” the story’s caption read. “An initiative supporting the Smart Works collective which will equip women entering the work force with the key work wear essentials they need…coming soon.”

Smart Works helps unemployed women gain the skills they need to return to the workforce, including one-on-one interview preparation and a new outfit. They also receive an additional five pieces of clothing after securing a new job.

“The reason why I was drawn to Smart Works is that it reframed the idea of charity as community…..it’s a network of women supporting and empowering other women in their professional pursuits,” Markle explained in the September issue of British Vogue, which she guest edited.

The royal also discussed the impetus for her collaboration with Nonoo and the duo’s goal in creating the clothes.

“When you walk into a Smart Works space you’re met with racks of clothing and an array of bags and shoes,” she wrote wrote. “Sometimes, however, it can be a potpourri of mismatched sizes and colors, not always the right stylistic choices or range of sizes.”

“To help with this, I asked Marks & Spencer, John Lewis & Partners, Jigsaw and my friends, the designer Mischa Nonoo, if they were willing to design a capsule collection of more classic options for a workwear wardrobe,” the new mom continued. “Taking the idea further, many of the brands agreed to use the one-for-one model: for each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to the charity. Not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story, it reminds us we are in it together.”

Markle was announced as patron of Smart Works in January.

Photo Credit: Getty / @sussexroyal