Meghan Markle the Slang Term for ‘Ghosting’, Now According to Urban Dictionary

Meghan Markle officially has another title to add to her name: Urban Dictionary-approved slang term for “ghosting.”

Urban Dictionary, an online source for slang words and phrases, has added the Duchess of Sussex’s name, Meghan Markle, to its database as a verb for “ghosting or disposing of people once you have no use or benefit from them anymore without any regard to genuine human relationships.”

The online dictionary is even so kind as to provide several examples of what it means to “Meghan Markle” someone.

“Do not Meghan Markle me when your movie comes out!” one example reads.

“She did a Meghan Markle on her friends as soon as she became famous,” another example states

“Mary did a Meghan Markle on her poor husband as soon as she became famous,” a third example reads.

The unsavory addition likely stems from the pregnant Royal’s ongoing and highly-publicized feud with her paternal family, with both her sister, Samantha Markle, and her father, Thomas Markle, having claimed that they’ve been “Meghan Markled.”

In December, Samantha, notorious for her constant snappy comments and harsh nicknames for her estranged sister, compared the Duchess to Anne Boleyn, the second of King Henry VIII’s six wives who he ordered to be decapitated after she was tried for adultery and incest when she failed to produce a son.

“I heard a rumor about demands being made for scent buster or. air freshener in #Windsor. When sis sees the ghost of Ann Boleyn walking the tower with her head in her hands, will she demand Ghostbusters? Lol,” she tweeted.

The comparison, Samantha stated, was because her sister “ghosted” her entire family.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain during that same month in his first televised interview after the October announcement that his daughter was pregnant, Thomas Markle stated that hat he has been “shunned and ghosted” by the Duchess.

“I have been ghosted. I am very disappointed by it. I am not sure why it is happening. I [have] been reaching out. I have been trying to reach out for several weeks,” he said. “Every day [I] send a text, I just haven’t got anything back. I just keep asking for her to respond back to me and I haven’t got any response back. I have sent letters.”

Markle’s name isn’t entirely linked to negative connotations, however, as a second entry of “Meghan Markle” in Urban Dictionary defines a “noun for coming up nicely despite your family’s socio-economic status.”