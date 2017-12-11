Meghan Markle Shows off Flexibility With Rediscovered Magazine Yoga Pics

Meghan Markle showed off her flexibility and love of yoga during a fall 2015 photoshoot, two years before she became Prince Harry‘s fiancée.

The photoshoot was rediscovered by The Daily Mail. The photos were taken at Soho House in Toronto in the fall of 2015 and were first published to accompany a Best Health interview in May 2016. The photos were taken by Geneviéve Charbonneau.

Since the photos show Markle in various yoga poses, it only makes sense that the interview focused on her passion for health and wellness. She was also promoting her now-defunct lifestyle website The Tig. She shut the three-year-old site down in April 2017 as rumors of her romance with Prince Harry began.

In the interview, Markle said her food kryptonite is French fries. She also says she loves to eat pasta and carbs. At the time, she had to stay fit for her hit USA Network show Suits.

“Of course, when I’m filming, I’m conscious of what I eat,” Markle explained. “I try to eat vegan during the week and then have a little bit more flexibility with what I dig into on the weekends. But at the same time, it’s all about balance. Because I work out the way I do, I don’t ever want to feel deprived. I feel that the second you do that is when you start to binge on things. It’s not a diet; it’s lifestyle eating.”

“There are so many benefits that come with the practice of yoga,” Markle’s then-trainer Duncan Parbviainen told Best Health. “A few benefits of vinyasa yoga include increased flexibility and muscle strength, greater happiness, increased mental focus, a greater ability to relax, decreased anxiety and better sleep.”

At the time of the interview, Markle‘s perfect day was spent working.

“On my perfect day, I would wake up late, take my dogs for a walk, do some yoga and have a great sashimi lunch. And, because I love to work, if I was able to go and shoot one scene, then that would be fantastic for a little creative impulse,” she told Best Health. “Then I would have a really great dinner with friends. I love to cook. I’m pretty low-key. I travel so much that, in my downtime, I really relish the quiet.”

The British Royal Family announced Harry and Markle’s engagement on Nov. 27. They are expected to tie the knot in the Spring.