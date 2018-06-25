Meghan Markle’s Shoes Become Talk of Social Media

Meghan Markle’s fashion choices have been heavily analyzed by Royal Family fans ever since she and husband Prince Harry first announced their engagement, but while the new Duchess of Sussex never fails to impress, social media recently noticed something about her choices in shoes — they always seem to be one or two sizes two big.

Fashion expert Harriet Davey explained in an interview with The Sun on Saturday that this is actually a common occurrence for celebrities when they attend major events, which for a Royal Family member like Markle is quiet often.

“Celebs often go a size up, or even two, in the shoe department when they’re at an event or on the red carpet and it’s for one reason we can all relate to — to avoid blisters,” Davey explained.

“There’s nothing worse than uncomfortable shoes (we’ve all been there on a night out) and when celebs like Meghan are wearing heels for a long period of time their feet can often swell up,” she continued. “The swelling can cause blisters and in the long run bunions — like long-time heel fan Victoria Beckham has been rumored to suffer with.”

She also explained how celebs like Markle manage to not stumble or trip wearing oversized shoes, especially heels.

“A trick of the trade is to stuff the toe with padding like tissue or cotton wool, and this can be taken out once they feel like they need a bit more room in their shoes.

The Sun pointed out Markle using the strategy in a number of photos, most recently in her appearance at the Royal Ascot horse race on Saturday.

Fans on social media noticed her Givenchy shoes, with some pointing out that there was too much fuss being made over it.

“I’m a huge royal family fan, but I’d like to know who’s paying for all of Meghan Markle’s Givenchy dresses & bespoke Aquazurra shoes,” on Twitter user wrote.

“Why are people talking like Meghan Markle invented wearing bigger shoes to events, when all celebrities have been doing it for ages?” wrote another.

A number of rumors regarding Markle were debunked this week from Gossip Cop, including a report that she was pregnant with twins and another claiming her marriage with Harry had hit a rough patch.

