See All the Royal Wedding Jewelry

Meghan Markle married Prince Harry on May 19, officially becoming the Duchess of Sussex in spectacular fashion.

In true royal style, the former Suits star donned an array of jewelry sparking enough to suit anyone’s tastes, keeping things simple with just a few key pieces that made an undeniable impact.

Along with Markle, several of the event’s attendees also brought their best when it came time to accessorize, calling on famous jewelers to help them complete their wedding ensembles.

Read on to get all the details on Markle and her A-list guest’s big day bling.

The rings

Markle’s diamond engagement ring is now accompanied by a wedding band made of Welsh gold, which was a gift from the Queen.

The Duchess’ engagement ring has been well documented and serves as a way for the couple to commemorate their relationship as well as to honor Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana. The center stone is sourced from Botswana, a country close to the pair, and the two smaller stones are from Diana’s collection.

The tiara

Like her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, Markle donned a sparkling tiara on her wedding day, with the Duchess of Sussex choosing Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau tiara.

Kensington Palace shares that the tiara was lent to Markle by the Queen and was made in 1932. The bandeau is made of diamonds and platinum and was “formed as a flexible band of eleven sections, pierced with interlaced ovals and pavé set with large and small brilliant diamonds.”

The detachable brooch in the center of the tiara features ten diamonds, and the piece was made specifically to accommodate the brooch.

The Cartier

Markle accessorized her sparkling headpiece with a pair of earrings and bracelet by Cartier, keeping the jewelry to a minimum to keep the focus on her structured gown.

Diana’s ring

Markle headed to her evening reception wearing a stunning aquamarine ring that once belonged to Princess Diana and is believed to have been a wedding gift to Markle from Prince Harry. She also changed her earrings, opting for a pair of diamond drops.

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge received praise for her Alexander McQueen coatdress, which she has worn multiple times before, and she accessorized the look with a yellow fascinator and minimal yet statement-making jewelry.

The mom of three wore Kiki McDonough drop earrings with pear and oval stones surrounded by diamonds, as well as a large citrine ring that some believe to be a “push present” from Prince William.

Lady Kitty Spencer

Spencer, who is Princess Diana’s niece, wore a platinum-and-yellow gold Bulgari necklace featuring 14 yellow diamonds and 112 diamonds, along with a diamond ring and diamond studs from the brand.

Amal Clooney

The human rights lawyer was simply radiant in a yellow Stella McCartney dress with a coordinating headdress by Stephen Jones, accenting her monochromatic look perfectly with a pair of 17-carat pear-shaped drop diamond earrings by Lorraine Schwartz.

Serena Williams

The athlete accessorized her blush pink Versace frock with jewelry from the Bulgari Heritage collection. She chose a vintage necklace featuring Roman Imperial silver, gold and bronze coins and pavé diamonds and an art deco style Dolce Vita Ribbon brooch to complete her look.

