Royal Family Reportedly ‘Furious’ Over Thomas Markle’s Comments About Princess Diana

The British Royal Family is reportedly not happy with the new comments about Princess Diana made by Meghan Markle‘s father Thomas Markle.

“Thomas Markle should have known that such a contentious and highly personal interview would be anathema to the Royal Family,” royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told the Express of the new comments from Meghan Markle’s father. “His comments about what Princess Diana would have thought will be particularly contentious.”

Fitzwilliams went on to say how the Royal Family has changed a good deal since the tragic death of Diana 21 years ago.

“It is clear that Mr Markle’s remarks will not endear him to Princess Diana’s sons, Prince Harry and Prince William,” he said. “If Diana were still with us, I think she would wish that Harry and Meghan are happy together which they undoubtedly are.”

In a new interview with The Mail on Sunday, Markle had several critiques of the high-profile family his daughter married into. In one part of the interview, Markle claimed Diana would not be happy with how the Royal Family is treating him.

“They [the Royal Family] have Meghan treating her father in a way that Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, would have loathed. That’s not what Diana stood for,” Markle said.

Markle went on to disagree with the idea that Diana, who died in 1997, helped modernize the monarchy.

“Princess Diana is credited with changing the Royal Family, but she wasn’t perfect. She was still very much one of them,” Markle said. “I think Meghan’s the one who’ll bring them into the 21st Century, if they’ll let her.”

While Markle continues to criticize the Royal Family, he said he does not care if his son-in-law, Prince Harry, never speaks to him again.

“I tell you, I’ve just about reached my limit on Meghan and the Royal Family. I’m about to unload on them,” Markle told the Mail. “They want me to be silent, they want me to just go away. But I won’t be silenced. I refuse to stay quiet. But if Meghan never speaks to me again, I don’t know how I can go on without my heart breaking. I blame the Royal Family. I can see the strain Meghan’s under, it’s in her face. The Royal Family has taken her back to the 1930s, and it’s ridiculous.”

Markle did not attend his daughter’s wedding, since he suffered a heart attack just days before. He also appeared in staged paparazzi photos, which his other daughter, Samantha, took the blame for. In the Mail interview, Markle also blamed Meghan for Samantha’s criticisms.

“Meghan could have won Samantha over with just a few kind words and Samantha would have praised Meghan for all her days,” he said. “Instead, Meghan turned her back on Samantha and now Samantha won’t stop talking negatively about Meghan.”

Prince Harry and Meghan married on May 19 and are now known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The Royal Family has not directly commented on Markle’s latest interview.

Photo credit: Tim Graham/Getty Images