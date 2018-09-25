Meghan Markle Has Royal Family Fans Convinced She’s Pregnant Because of One Subtle Style Change

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the Coach Core Awards at Loughborough University, and while the Duchess made headlines during the event for masterfully throwing a ball while in heels, royal fans have noticed another subtle style moment that has them convinced the royal couple is about to share some major news.

Royal fans know that since her wedding, Markle has favored wearing her hair in loose curls or a low bun, but those habits went out the window on Monday when Markle arrived at the awards with her dark hair worn straight with layers.

While the Duchess of Sussex has worn her hair in a number of styles in the past, she hasn’t worn it in quite this way since at least before her wedding, which was in May of this year.

While such a change may seem innocent enough, fans were quick to point out that Markle’s sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, has debuted a new hairstyle just before each of her three pregnancies were announced.

Before Middleton’s first pregnancy was revealed, the Duchess of Cambrdige shocked the world when she got bangs. Ahead of the news of her second pregnancy with Princess Charlotte, Middleton’s roots were showing much more than normal, and her third pregnancy announcement was predated by a noticeable haircut that left the royal sporting a fashionable lob.

Pattern is Duchess of Cambridge changes her hairstyle, people concentrate on her head, then announces pregnancy. My gfs called this wks ago! — Kate Proctor (@KateProctorES) September 4, 2017

During Monday’s event, Markle wore a navy ruffled Oscar de la Renta top along with black Altuzarra pants and heels, with the top’s peplum silhouette an easy option for concealing any baby bump that might be underneath.

At this point, Twitter seems convinced there will soon be another royal baby on the way.

So….I think it’s pretty obvious Meghan Markle is pregnant lol — Frank Glizzy (@themrwest) September 24, 2018

Some noted her recent fashion choices in their reasoning.

Just me or Meghan pregnant? Skirt to cover curved tummy. Coat pulled over and a protective arm. #MeghanMarkle — Pipster B (@pipster_b) September 20, 2018

Despite the speculation, only time will tell whether Markle and Harry will soon be expanding their family.

After the pics from today’s event, I’m convinced Meghan Markle is pregnant. Calling it now. — Morgan (@itsMissMORGAN) September 20, 2018

As with all royal baby news, nothing will likely be revealed until the royal family decides to do so, as the royals’ social media channels now handle the announcement of such items.

Photo Credit: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo