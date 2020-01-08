Meghan Markle Reveals New Long Hairstyle in First Public Appearance Since Holiday Break

Meghan Markle has made one major change during her two-month break. Her and her husband, Prince Harry, have been in Canada on their holiday vacation for the past six weeks. After an event last night in London to thank the High Commissioner of Canada, Janice Charette, Markle debuted a new, longer hairdo, spotted by Hollywood Life.

Along with the length, which now goes down past her shoulders, it appears that she’s free of the light brown highlights. The event held at the Canada House in London was the first public event the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended in the new year.

“Today’s visit provided an opportunity to discuss some of the common priorities and values shared by Canada and Their Royal Highnesses,” Canada’s High Commissioner said of the visit. “Commitment to conservation and fighting the challenges of climate change, supporting the economic and democratic empowerment of women and girls, and encouraging young people and youth leaders in Canada and across the Commonwealth to actively engage in the social, economic, and environmental challenges of their generation.”

The royal couple have also been mired with unfounded rumors of their breakup, alleging that their extended trip abroad was due to some issues in their relationship. To prove the rumors false, Buckingham Palace even released a statement on their status as a couple, as well as why the two chose to vacation in Canada.

“Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria Ragland,” read the statement, in part. “This decision is in line with the precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.”

Back in December, another official statement was issued addressed the reason for their visit, which had to do with “the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both.”

“The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family,” the statement read. “They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.”

While they’ve been enjoying some private family time in Canada, the couple wasn’t too busy to help a couple take a selfie that they ran into while on a hike, proving once again that they really are the people’s royals.