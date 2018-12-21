Meghan Markle Reportedly Growing ‘Frustrated’ Over Palace Rejecting Her Ideas

Meghan Markle has been a member of the British royal family for a few months now, and while she has gotten used to some of the rules and protocols, she reportedly still gets frustrated when she doesn’t get her way.

The duchess hasn’t announced her royal patronages yet but reportedly has major goals and reportedly wants to enact real change. However, her plans may not be easy to put into action.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Among her ambitions as a royal, PEOPLE writes, Markle has ambitions to advance education and empowerment for women and your girls around the world. For first project as the Duchess of Sussex, a cookbook launched to support a community kitchen, contributes to that cause.

“The palace is a magical place, and it is also a place where all you hear is ‘no, no, no,’” a source told the outlet of the rules for the royals. “The most difficult job in the royal family is to work with Meghan’s ambitions and make them realizable. She will get frustrated if she is told, ‘You can’t do this or can’t do that.’”

The outlet also writes that Markle’s aides are not used to her “‘say-it-as-you-see-it’ American mentality.”

Regardless of reports, Markle seems to be acclimating to her new family fairly well since tying the knot with Prince Harry in May. The royal couple is expecting their first child together due in Spring 2019.

Markle has also made headlines for breaking a few of the royal traditions including her willingness to pose for selfies with members of the public, as well as having frequent public displays of affection.

Back in July, a source spoke to press, revealing that Markle was feeling overwhelmed by the rules that come with being a member of the family.

“She’s very overwhelmed with all the rules of the Palace. She understands why they’re there, but she’s still learning,” a source told reporters at the time. “The Palace has been really good and supportive of her, but she’s still learning her new life.”

Markle also felt frustrated to not be able to respond to her father, Thomas Markle’s repeated comments in the media.

“She’s essentially not able to prevent these kind of stories. Now, everything has to go through official Palace,” the source explains. “She doesn’t have her own publicist, she can’t make any comments on Twitter and she can’t reach out to him to tell him to stop speaking to the press. Her father’s comments have an effect on everything.”