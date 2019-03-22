Meghan Markle to Reportedly Give Birth at Same Hospital as Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle is weeks away from giving birth to her first child, and speculation has been increasing as to where the newest royal baby will be born. A new report from Page Six claims that the Duchess will give birth at the same hospital as her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, with Markle reportedly planning on heading to St. Mary’s Hospital in London ahead of her baby’s arrival.

A source said that the royal will also check into the private Lindo wing, which was where Middleton gave birth to all three of her children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Princess Diana also welcomed Prince William and Prince Harry at the hospital.

“I would be hugely surprised if Meghan didn’t give birth at the Lindo wing,” a source said. “It has the security and the resources needed for a royal birth.”

A standard room at St. Mary’s costs $7,737 for a one-night delivery package and each additional night costs $1,540. Staff at the hospital have reportedly been told not to take time off in April, which is when Markle is due.

Previously reports speculated that Markle had chosen Frimley Park Hospital, which is close to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, where she and Harry will soon move. They previously lived in Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace in London but are expected to head to their newly-renovated new home any day now.

Ahead of her baby’s arrival, the Duchess has reportedly been using acupuncture to help her prepare.

“Meghan has been having regular acupuncture sessions to help her unwind and relax,” a source told Vanity Fair. “It’s brilliant for the blood circulation and boosting blood flow to the uterus. She plans to use acupuncture right up to her due date.”

Along with acupuncture, Markle has been learning hypno-birthing techniques, which will help her in her goal of having as close to a natural birth as possible.

“Meg wants a natural birth if she can have one,” the source said. “Her mother is very into anything that is holistic and natural, and having been brought up with yoga and mindfulness, it’s all very much part of Meghan’s birth plan.”

She’s also celebrating with two baby showers, the first held in New York City and thrown by good friend Serena Williams. The second will reportedly be a more low-key affair at Buckingham Palace featuring a small gathering of those close to the 37-year-old.

Per royal tradition, it won’t be revealed whether Markle is having a boy or a girl until the baby is born and an official announcement is made. At that point, the infant’s name and royal title will also be revealed, two items that have also been cause for much speculation.

Photo Credit: Getty / Mark Cuthbert