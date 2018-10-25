Meghan Markle Has Relatable Fashion Goof With Tag Left on Dress

Meghan Markle made yet another stop on her royal tour of the Commonwealth on Thursday, making her arrival in Tonga with husband Prince Harry.

For their arrival at Fua’amotu Airport, Markle wore a red long-sleeved dress by Self-Portrait, accessorizing with a black clutch and coordinating heels.

It soon became apparent that the tag was still on the bottom of the Duchess of Sussex’s dress, with the blowing wind moving the hem of Markle’s skirt to reveal the tiny white square.

This fashion oops is just another of Markle’s #relatableroyal moments, as it’s safe to assume nearly everyone has walked around with their tag sticking out at some point.

While some were focused on the Duchess’ tag, it was also apparent that the dress is the same shade of red as the Tongan flag, marking the latest moment on Markle’s tour in which she used her wardrobe to pay tribute to her host country. On Tuesday, she and Harry were in Fiji and attended a reception and State Dinner hosted by Jioji Konrote, the President of Fiji, with Markle wearing a blue Gingko cape dress by Safiyaa in the shade “Fijian Blue.”

At the airport in Tonga, Markle and Harry were greeted by Princess Angelika Latufuipeka and locals dressed in traditional garments who gave a musical performance. There was also a large red banner reading “Welcome Harry & Megan.”

Following their arrival, the couple attended an evening reception and dinner hosted by King Tupou and Queen Nanasopau’u at Consular House. Markle wore a white cap-sleeved gown by Theia featuring crystal detailing, carrying a black clutch and wearing a pair of black heels by Aquazzura. The Duchess also wore a ring from Princess Diana’s jewellery collection, according to royal reporter Omid Scobie. Markle had previously worn the aquamarine ring at her own wedding reception back in May.

At the reception, the couple chatted with dignitaries and guests of honor, one of whom included Tongan Olympian Pita Taufatofua. The pair were also congratulated on their upcoming baby.

The Duke and Duchess’ schedule in Tonga will include visits to a cultural exhibit, Tupou College, a school with an onsite forest and a meeting with local traders. After they conclude their visit to Tonga, the couple will return to Australia for the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games before heading to New Zealand to conclude their tour.

Photo Credit: Getty / Karwai Tang