Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Frogmore Cottage Staff Reportedly Reassigned Amid Royal Exit

New headlines are making waves following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wish to become a more independent couple outside of the Royal family, but now there are rumors swirling that their staff at Frogmore Cottage has been reassigned. The couple, who just got done with renovations to their U.K. estate, may not be returning after it was said that at least two permanent employees will continue their job inside the Queen’s home, while the rest of their staff will be hired on an ad-hoc basis and their reassignments are unknown according to The Daily Mail.

While royal sources haven’t confirmed the news just yet, it’s fueling speculation that the pair may have intentions of staying in North America permanently despite their comment suggesting they would balance a life between the two regions. After the two made their shocking announcement via Instagram, the mentioned, “We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Queen responded to their news following a family meeting Harry had with his brother Prince William, his father Prince Charles and his grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

Both Harry and Meghan have been the center of public scrutiny ever since the day they said “I do” and Harry has made it very clear to the public that he doesn’t want history to repeat itself, insinuating what happened with his beloved mother Princess Diana, he wants to do everything he can to make sure that doesn’t happen to his wife and now mother of their son, Archie.

“Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family,” she wrote in a statement. “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

The personal message continued with, “It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the U.K. These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.”