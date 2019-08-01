Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Unfollow Everyone on Instagram, and Fans Are Curious Now

Royal fans noticed this week that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s Instagram account, the aptly named @sussexroyal, is now following zero people rather than the handful it followed before, but those familiar with the duke and duchess’ social media habits likely weren’t too surprised by the sudden shift numbers.

Markle and Harry’s account, which was started in April, changes the accounts it follows each month in order to highlight charities that the couple supports, and the new move to zero was explained in a post from the account shared on Aug. 1.

“For the month of August we look to you for help,” the message read. “We want to know who YOUR Force for Change is…. Each month, we change the accounts we follow to highlight various causes, people or organisations doing amazing things for their communities and the world at large.”

“Over the next few days please add your suggestions into the comments section: someone you look up to, the organisation doing amazing work that we should all be following, an account that inspires you to be and do better (or that simply makes you feel good), or the handle that brims with optimism for a brighter tomorrow,” the post continued. “We will choose 15 accounts and follow them next Monday, as we spend the month of August acknowledging the Forces for Change in all of our lives.”

The post comes just days after the reveal of British Vogue‘s September issue, which Markle guest-edited and is dubbed the “Forces for Change” issue. The cover features photos of 15 inspirational women along with a mirror panel to reflect the reader, inspiring everyone to be a force for change in their own lives.

“The sixteenth space on the cover, a mirror, was included so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective,” the Sussex’s account explained in its post revealing the cover, while British Vogue added, “The 16th slot – which, in print, appears as a mirror – is intended by The Duchess to show how you are part of this collective moment of change too.”

Fans quickly began commenting on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s latest post, offering up suggestions as to who they see as a force for change. Current names include Russian stylist Sergey Zverev, actor Emilia Clarke, Queen Elizabeth II and Markle and Harry themselves, among others.

Photo Credit: Getty / Samir Hussein